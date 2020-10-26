Ruby Marie Will Myers, 72, of Youngstown died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at UPMC-Shadyside Hospital.
She was born May 25, 1948, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Elmer and Dorothy Marie Murray Will.
Ruby retired from Commercial Bank in 1990 after 20 years as a branch manager. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, spending time with her grandchildren and winters in her Florida home. She was an accomplished seamstress who loved to play bingo and visit the casinos.
Ruby enjoyed being with family, canning or baking her special zucchini bread. She will be missed for many of these things. As a wife, she was loyal; as a grandmother, loving and kind; as a mother, she was her daughter’s best friend and always available, and as a sister, she was committed to whatever the family needed from her, time, counsel or confidant. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Todd Elmer Kozemchak.
She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Richard L. Myers; her devoted daughter, Mistie Johnston (Chris) of Greensburg; stepchildren, Scott Myers (Tammy) and Autumn Myers (John), all of Ligonier; her brothers, Elmer Frank Will (Patricia “Cookie”) and Charles Eugene Will (Deneen), all of Ligonier; sisters, Mary Ann Custer (John) of Newtown Square and Pamela Mae Lynn (Richard), all of Ligonier; grandchildren, Kennedy and Alexander Johnston, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Larry C. McDonnell officiating.
Interment will follow in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.