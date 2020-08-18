Rozella Shankle, 96, of Derry went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital with family by her side.
She was born Dec. 6, 1923, a daughter of the late Daniel and Victoria (Hubbish) Barron.
Rozella had an unwavering faith in God and was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Derry. She was an exemplary homemaker who loved cooking, baking and taking care of her family. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to church festivals and doing crossword puzzles. But her greatest joy was spending time with her family, whom she deeply loved and treasured. She was a devoted, loving, kind, compassionate, generous, and selfless wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed and forever loved.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orren Shankle, on Dec. 30, 2011; a beloved granddaughter, Josslyn Shankle, on May 30, 2005; six sisters, Ann Bollinger, Mary Vallana, Helen Terzes, Julia Miller, and infants, Catherine and Virginia Barron, and five brothers, Steve, Stanley, Sam, Joseph and George Barron.
She is survived by her daughter, Janice Rachocki and her husband, Francis, of Derry; two sons, Marvin Shankle and his wife, Darlene, of Avonmore and Robert Shankle and his wife, Gloria, of Derry; five granddaughters, Janice Downs and her husband, Eliott, of New Derry, Karen Baughman and her husband, Todd, of Latrobe, Michelle Shankle of Latrobe, Lisa Shankle and her boyfriend, Terry Piper, of Derry and Stacey Shankle and her boyfriend, Anthony Gervasoni, of Greensburg; four great-grandchildren, Madison and Gabrielle Downs, and Ethan and Ryan Baughman, and one sister, Mildred Klott of Florida, formerly of Millville, New Jersey.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Excela Health Latrobe Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
At Rozella’s request, all services were to be private.
