Roy W. “Bill” Roddy, 80, of Somerset died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Meyersdale Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Born May 6, 1941, in Ligonier, he was a son of the late Roy W. Roddy Sr. and Gladys Knupp Snyder.
Bill also was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Mae Roddy; sister Nancy Dunmeyer; infant sister, Harriet Louise, and stepfather, George Snyder.
Bill is survived by his wife, JoAnn Hersh; children, William Roddy and wife Megan, Cathy Miller and husband Casey, Christopher Roddy and wife Stephanie, Mark Hersh and wife Janie, Michele (Hersh) Hoover and Michael Hersh and wife Gail; his brother, Clark Roddy and wife Sue; grandchildren, Brandon Dunmeyer and wife Amber, Beth Hersh, Lisa Hersh, Kirsten Miller, Shania Frampton, Lauressa Hoover, Zachary Miller, Kiha Roddy, Nathan Hoover, Brett Hersh, Kegan Roddy, Colsie Roddy, Haley Hersh, Zaylie Miller and Paxton Roddy; great-grandchildren, Ava Raley, Kenzee Dunmeyer and Kaiden Anderson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Roy was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed the career of truck driving from 1960 until retiring in 2016. Roy was extremely dedicated to his family and friends. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, watching NASCAR, the Steelers and listening to his favorite band, ACDC. Roy was a man of many words, seemed to know everyone, but the one thing that we will surely miss is his “I love you’s.”
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Robert H. Halverson Funeral Home, 476 W. Main St., Somerset, where service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. David McCall officiating.
Interment will be in Jenner Crossroads Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.halversonfuneralhome.com.
