Roy E. Miller, 85, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born July 16, 1934, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Edward and Goldie (Wilkins) Miller.
Roy was a member at several local social clubs. He was an avid golfer and also loved hunting and precision benchrest shooting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George Miller.
Roy is survived by his wife, Jean F. Curran Miller of Latrobe; six sons, Larry Miller of Greensburg, Roy A. Miller (Judy) of Latrobe, Dale E. Miller (Rhonda) of Derry, David G. Miller (Cindy) of Washington, Pennsylvania, George H. Miller of Latrobe and Michael T. Miller (Jodie) of Latrobe; three daughters, Christine D. Baum (Dennis) of Clymer, Cindy L. Gilet (Jim) of Scottdale and Joyce L. Freeman (Allen) of Acme; 13 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
There will be no public visitations. Family services and interment at Bethel Cemetery in Cook Township will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
