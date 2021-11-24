Roy E. “Gene” Hoyman, 67, of Derry died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born March 10, 1954, in Braddock, a son of Mary Kerns Babyak of Lillington, North Carolina, and the late Roy E. Hoyman.
Roy was an avid Steeler fan.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son Kaynon Hoyman.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Dawn Wilson Hoyman; his son David Wilson; his brother, Michael Babyak of Altoona; his sister, Cecelia Siko of Lillington; his “grandchildren,” Aubrianna McManamy and Dylan Hutchinson; special friends, Nichole Henry and Jeff Hutchinson of Derry, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Private interment will be made in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Washington County.
Everyone is asked to wear their Steeler gear to the visitation.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented