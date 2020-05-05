Roy E. Fry, 78, of Mount Pleasant passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home.
Born Aug. 1, 1941, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late William E. Fry and Barbara M. (Mitchell) Fry Dye.
Roy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served in the U.S. Army and retired as a staff sergeant after 20 years of service. He had been stationed in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, where he lived for many years before retiring to this area.
He was a life member of VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg. He enjoyed bowling, and he enjoyed traveling with Barbara.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann (Bond) Fry, and his stepmother, Ann Fry.
Roy is survived by his brothers and sisters, Richard Fry and his wife, Patty, of Greensburg, Ross Fry and his wife, Linda, of Latrobe, Connie Bates and her husband, David, of Latrobe, Brian Dye and his wife, Ellen, of Arizona, Ronnie Fritz of Latrobe and Jo Sterns of Williamsville, New York, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations and services. Private interment will be in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post No. 33, 516 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
