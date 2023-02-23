Roy E. Dixon, 79, of Bradenville passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Spring Hill Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Pittsburgh.
Roy E. Dixon, 79, of Bradenville passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Spring Hill Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Pittsburgh.
Born May 13, 1943, in McKeesport, he was a son of the late Harvey Dixon Sr. and Gertrude Lightner Dixon.
Roy was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Monessen Steel. He enjoyed hunting and being with his family.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Maximus Ridilla, and four brothers, Harvey, William, Lloyd and Cliff Dixon.
Roy is survived by his wife, Doloris J. Laszczynsky Dixon of Bradenville; four children, Susan Ridilla and her husband, Harry, of New Alexandria, Sandra Regula and her husband, Jeffrey, of New Alexandria, Sharon Fleegle and her husband, Jeffrey, of Wendell, North Carolina, and Shawn Dixon and his wife, Suzanne, of Bradenville; a brother, Ronald Dixon and his wife, Ruth, of McKeesport; nine grand-children, Paul Ridilla (Beth), Michael Ridilla (Sara), Luke Ridilla (companion Kelley Flynn), JeffJoe Regula, Marie Regula Baltimore (Jeffrey), Vincent Regula (companion Kelsey Freeman), Christian Fleegle (Kayla), Aaron Fleegle, and Bethany Dixon, and 15 great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Caleb, Aleigha, Ashton, Zoelle, Ryse, Orion, Gwendolyn, Broghan, Oakley, Kelty, Murphy, Brooklyn, Jace and Blake.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
