Ross M. Fry, 75, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at his home.
Born May 21, 1948, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late William E. and Barbara (Mitchell) Fry.
Ross was a member of Latrobe Community Ministries. Prior to his retirement, he had been self-employed in lawn service and had formerly been employed at the Latrobe Skating Center. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served in the U.S. Army and was also a member of VFW Post 33, Greensburg. For several years, he had been a member of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, Co. No. 6. An avid supporter of Greater Latrobe Wildcat athletics, Ross could always be seen at local sporting events.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda D. Guzowski Fry, and two brothers, Roy and Richard Fry.
Ross is survived by his children, Ross M. Fry II of Latrobe, Lynn R. Fry and his wife, Andrea, of Latrobe, Sherry L. Sweigart of Latrobe and Curk E. Fry and his wife, Joslyn, of Latrobe; two brothers, Ronnie Fritz of Latrobe and Brian Dye of Arizona; his sister, Constance Bates and her husband, David, of North Carolina; a sister-in-law, Patty Fry of Greensburg, and 12 grandchildren, Shelby, Abigail, Cennedi, Andrew, Erik, Anthony, Sara, Ava, Samuel, Gavin, Riley and Kenly.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, in the funeral home.
Private interment with military honors will be at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
