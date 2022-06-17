Rosemary “Rosey” Calabrace Gettins passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, June 15, 2022. She was a lifetime resident of Latrobe.
Born Oct. 29, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Betty (Merlin) Calabrace.
Rosey had an infectious sense of humor and was an excellent cook. She was known for her homemade fudge. She enjoyed bingo, going to the casino and walking her dog.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Gettins, and a sister, Betty Lou Bravis.
Rosey is survived by her son, William Adams of Latrobe, with whom she made her home; daughter, Shelley Adams of Columbus, Ohio; stepsons, John Gettins (Kandace) and Charles Gettins, all of Greensburg; brothers, Samuel Calabrace (Jean) of Latrobe and Joseph Calabrace (Marcia) of Adams, Tennessee; four sisters, Pauline Stefano (Steve) of New Alexandria, Kathy Goldberg of Latrobe, Connie Maus (Jan) of Latrobe and Michelle Ritenour (Gary) of Youngstown, and a number of nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her lifelong friend, Darlene D’Angelo “Tootsie,” and her fur babies, Killer (her dog) and Slim Kitty (her cat).
The family would like to thank Father Jim of Sacred Heart Parish in Youngstown, Dr. Davanzo and staff of AGH and Dr. DiCola and staff of Excela Hospice. A special thanks to nurse Amber.
There will be no visitation.
Memorial donations in Rosemary’s memory can be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 Eighteenth St. NW, Washington, DC 20006, www.PAV.org/SupportVeterans.
Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, (724-537-7766) entrusted with arrangements.
To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
