Rosemary “Posy” Jim, 77, of Latrobe passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
She was born March 29, 1942, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Dr. Joseph F. and Rosemarie (Walls) Lechman.
Posy was a 1960 graduate of Latrobe High School and received a bachelor of arts in social work from Marymount College in Tarrytown, New York, in 1964. She worked briefly as a social worker for Catholic Charities in New York City, until she married the love of her life, the late Richard L. Jim, to whom she was married for 53 years. She was later employed as a caseworker for the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau.
Posy was known for her witty sense of humor, love of learning, thoughtfulness, creativity and competitive spirit. She was an avid tennis player, and won many tournaments in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles with her husband, Richard. She played in several bridge clubs and completed The New York Times crossword puzzle daily. She had many interests, including cooking, musical theater, trompe l’oeil painting and topiaries. Most of all, Posy enjoyed spending time with and caring for her family.
In addition to her husband and parents, Posy was preceded in death by a grandson, Charles W. Jim.
She is survived by her son, Bernard L. Jim, Ph.D.; his wife, Karen, and grandson Anthony R. Jim of University Heights, Ohio; her daughter, Aimee R. Jim, Esq., of Latrobe; her brothers, Joseph F. Lechman Jr., Esq., of Hollidaysburg, Bernard J. Lechman, R.Ph., and his wife, Sylvia, of Cumberland, Maryland, and Michael J. Lechman, M.D., and his wife, Linda, of Williamsburg, Virginia, and numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held immediately following visitation 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jeffrey L. Schock officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or online at www.adamslib.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com
