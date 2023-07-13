Rosemary P. Mazero, 93, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023.
She was born Oct. 12, 1929, in Latrobe.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Julia Petrosky; her beloved husband, John “Bob”; a son, Michael; sister, Dolores Hanna, and her brother, William Petrosky.
Rosemary attended Latrobe High School, graduating in 1947. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Debating Club, Latin and Spanish clubs. She was the literary editor of the Latrobean, which in 1947 was dedicated to graduates who lost their lives during World War II. She also participated in oratorical and poetry contests and in the summer of 1948, she received the Georges Savard Scholarship to study French at Laval University, Quebec City, Canada. After graduating with honors from Latrobe High School, she attended Seton Hill College and was granted membership in Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges, Le Cercle Lisieux, Alpha Lambda Delta, National Scholastic Society, Sigma Kappa Phi, and Writers Club. Active in Student Government, she was named chief justice of Superior Court. She also was honored to receive the Distinguished Alumni Leadership Award from Seton Hill University.
In 1948, she married John “Bob” Mazero, the love of her life and high school sweetheart, and moved to Washington, D.C., where her husband was in medical school. They lived in various cities, while he was continuing his medical studies and serving in the U.S. Air Force.
They loved to travel and for the past 25 years or so spent winters in Arizona. They loved the beauty and warmth of the desert. After the death of her husband, she continued to travel to Europe and visited His Holy City, Jerusalem.
For 60-plus years, she was a member of the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society and the Women’s Club of Latrobe. She was also a lifelong member of Latrobe Country Club, Rolling Rock Club, and Briarwood Country Club in Arizona. She enjoyed playing golf, swimming, walking and painting.
She is survived by four children: John Mazero (Joyce) of Dallas, Texas, Jeff Mazero (Erika) of Mullica Hill, New Jersey, Mary Wyrick (Rick) of Pataskala, Ohio, and Joe Mazero (Lynna) of Fishers, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Alex, Dominique, Michael, Matthew, Gabrielle, Joseph and Mia; two step-grandchildren, Amy and Drew, with Ella and Lucas as step-great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, in St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Entombment will follow in the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. John “Bob” Mazero Science Hall and Scholarship Fund, St. Vincent College, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650, or the Rosemary P. Mazero Scholarship Program at Seton Hill University, 1 Seton Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601, or the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation, One Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650.
