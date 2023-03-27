Rosemary Massena Dundore passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
On Aug. 20, 1927, Rosemary was born in Latrobe, the eldest of five daughters of Glenn and Margaret (Davis) Massena.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rosemary Massena Dundore passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
On Aug. 20, 1927, Rosemary was born in Latrobe, the eldest of five daughters of Glenn and Margaret (Davis) Massena.
After graduating from Latrobe High School, in 1946 she married her high school sweetheart, William “Bill” Dundore Sr., who was returning from the Navy after serving in World War II. They built their first home in Cooperstown and later returned to Latrobe, with their three children. As a loving mother who nurtured her children, read lots of stories to them and encouraged their growth and education, she also taught fortitude, energy and perseverance in the face of the life adversities by her examples. After her children had left home for college, Rosemary worked for 10 years as a bridal/wedding consultant at Kaufmann’s, surprising herself at how much she enjoyed it.
After Bill died in 2010, she continued to maintain her Latrobe home until past the age of 90, at which point she moved to Gig Harbor, Washington, to live with her daughter, where she lived for five years before her death on March 22.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Glenda Mazur and Melinda Fetkovich, and a great-grandchild, Lucas Hindman.
She is survived by all of her three children: Diana Dundore-Dehmelt, M.D., of Gig Harbor, William C. Dundore Jr., M.D., of Grove City and Bonnie Johnston, BSRN, of Allison Park; three granddaughters: Jennifer Hindman, Kathryn Moschak and Marissa Johnston; six great-grandchildren: Kyleigh Rose, Lily, Ruth, Liam, Benjamin and Ronan, and two sisters, Karen Grass and Sherry Gerber.
As per Rosemary’s wishes, funeral arrangements were private.
Her remains will be interred with that of her husband at Memorial Park, West Newton.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.