Rosemary Marnell, 74, a longtime resident of Cape Neddick, Maine, died peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness.
Rosemary was born Aug. 22, 1945, in Latrobe, the daughter of James and Regina Myers, and graduated from Latrobe High School. She enjoyed reading and family events.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Eric, and her sons, Eric II, Marcus and Michael. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Hailey and Nicholas.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
