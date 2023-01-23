Rosemary Ellen Ambrose went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital with her family by her side.
She was born Dec. 8, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan, a daughter of the Irish immigrants Daniel O’Sullivan and Ellen Malloy O’Sullivan.
Rosemary was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Ligonier. She had a strong and unshakable Catholic faith. When you met Rosie, the conversation was always about you, never her. Rosemary was a former American Airlines stewardess based in San Francisco and the owner/founder of Laurel Travel International, based in Latrobe and Ligonier. She touched so many lives in a positive way, and we will hold her near in our hearts.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Samuel T. Ambrose; sons, Michael M. Ambrose of Ligonier and Vincent D. Ambrose (Alma) of Waco, Texas; two grandchildren, Mariana S. Ambrose and Samuel R. Ambrose; sister, Maureen Hornung, and brother, Franklin O’Sullivan.
With sincere thanks and love to Rose’s caregiver from heaven, Martha Sleasman, and Wilma Swank and Cathy Jack.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ligonier, with a celebration of life immediately after.
Frederick Funeral Home Inc., Latrobe, entrusted with arrangements.
