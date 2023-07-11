Rosemary A. Poole, 94, formerly of Unity Township, died Friday, July 7, 2023, in Chuckey, Tennessee.
She was born Nov. 13, 1928, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Max and Mary (Prohaska) Gleckl.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rosemary A. Poole, 94, formerly of Unity Township, died Friday, July 7, 2023, in Chuckey, Tennessee.
She was born Nov. 13, 1928, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Max and Mary (Prohaska) Gleckl.
Prior to retirement, Rosemary worked at Classic Industries Inc., Unity Township. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore P. Poole; a grandson, Josiah M. Poole, and her brother, Edward Gleckl.
She is survived by three sons, Theodore W. Poole and wife Carole of Homer City, David M. Poole of Derry Township and Gary L. Poole and wife Robin of Lloydsville; her daughter, Wendy Weaver and husband David of Chuckey; 11 grandchildren, Jeremiah Poole (Teresa), Jennifer L. Leone (George), Erin N. Poole, Samantha L. Poole, Benjamin M. Poole (Jennifer), Rebecca L. Oplinger (Chad), Joshua L. Poole, Amanda G. Poole, Max D. Weaver (Amanda), Jacob M. Weaver and Emma L. Weaver; 17 great-grandchildren, and a niece, Robin Williams (Tim).
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13, with the Rev. Paul Wise officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Township.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented