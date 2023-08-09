Rosemary A. Camarote Gower, 81, of Chambersburg, Franklin County, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, surrounded by friends and family.
She was born Dec. 16, 1941, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, to Dominick A. and Blanche M. (Noel) Camarote.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 11:00 am
Rosemary A. Camarote Gower, 81, of Chambersburg, Franklin County, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, surrounded by friends and family.
She was born Dec. 16, 1941, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, to Dominick A. and Blanche M. (Noel) Camarote.
Rosemary was a member of LifePoint Church in Chambersburg. She loved God and her faith in him and her family is what she lived for.
Rosemary is survived by her daughters, Brenda Burtman, Dianna (Craig) Bittinger, Barbara Kozak, Kimberly (Richard) Perry and Dawn Helman; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Dominic (Cathie) Camarote, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Hubert M. Gower Jr.; her sister, Sarah Shanefelter, and a brother, Theodore Camarote.
A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at LifePoint Church, 339 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
The family requests the omission of flowers and asks that memorial contributions be sent to LifePoint Church or to SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice.
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd., Chambersburg, has been entrusted with these services.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.