Rosemary A. Camarote Gower

Rosemary A. Camarote Gower, 81, of Chambersburg, Franklin County, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, surrounded by friends and family.

She was born Dec. 16, 1941, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, to Dominick A. and Blanche M. (Noel) Camarote.