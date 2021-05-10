Rosemarie Kmetz, 91, of Acme died Friday, May 7, 2021, in the Bethlen Home, Ligonier.
She was born Feb. 26, 1930, the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Priester) Skovira.
Rose was a 1952 graduate of Latrobe School of Nursing. She went on to further study nursing at the University of Pittsburgh and in 1972, she was part of their first class to receive the certified pediatric nurse practitioner degree. For 42 years, Rose was beloved as she cared for children and families throughout the area. She was dedicated to helping others at Pediatric Associates of Latrobe and did not retire until she was 84.
Rose was a local artist and her work included glass fusing, stained glass, pottery and ceramics. Her art work is displayed throughout the region to include the Latrobe Art Center and Westmoreland Museum of American Art. She was a member of the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor’s Handmade Along the Highway Project. Rose was a member and organist at St. Boniface Church until its closing and, most recently, a member of St. Raymond of the Mountains, Donegal. She was truly a kind soul and she will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Peter P. Kmetz, and her brothers, Robert, Clarence, Regis and Ralph Skovira.
She is survived by her son, Joseph P. Kmetz and his wife, Linda, of Acme; two grandchildren, Christopher Kmetz and his wife, Rebecca (White), and Rachel Smith and her husband, Michael, all of Acme; three great-grandchildren, Peter Joseph Kmetz, Emmett Joseph Smith and Clara Rose Smith, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Raymond of the Mountains Catholic Church, 164 Schoolhouse Lane, Donegal, with the Rev. Thomas A. Federline as celebrant. Everyone please go directly to the church on Wednesday.
Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Cook Township.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing.
