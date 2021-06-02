Rose Marie Penich Strbak, 93, of Blairsville passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her home.
A daughter of Steve and Ann (Stumpick) Penich, she was born Dec. 28, 1927, in Latrobe.
Rose was a member of SS. Simon & Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville.
She was a volunteer at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, enjoyed the Silver Sneakers, and was a kind and caring person to all of her family, friends and neighbors.
Rose was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are a special nephew, Brian Penich (Patricia), and a special niece, Mary Ann Frantz (Robert), and numerous other nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John, in 1994; three brothers, Frank, Andy and Charles, and two sisters, Minnie Irwin and Patricia Penich.
The family will receive friends 9 to 11 a.m. Friday in Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
Prayers of Transfer will be held 10:15 a.m. Friday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in SS. Simon & Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville, with the Rev. Stephen R. Bugay as celebrant.
Interment will be in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
