Rose Marie Ewanits Sherback, 84, of Apopka, Florida, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in hospice care.
She was born Aug. 26, 1938, the eldest daughter of the late George L. and Catherine M. (Orischak) Ewanits.
Rose graduated with the Class of 1956 of Latrobe High School. She retired from Raven Industries in Latrobe in 2016, where she had worked in the accounting department for more than 19 years. She moved to Sanford, Florida, to live with her son Greg in 2017. She was a longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Latrobe. Rose loved decorating and interior design and was very creative in decorating her home. She was an avid indoor gardener with a house full of green plants.
In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Ann Sherback (passed away at childbirth), and her husband, Donald J. Sherback of Latrobe.
She is survived by her sons, Greg Sherback of Apopka and Mark Sherback (Donna) of Cicero, New York; her granddaughter, Brittany Rose Sherback of Cicero; brother Michael Ewanits of Latrobe, brother Lawrence Ewanits of Latrobe, sister Denise (Richard) Rudnick of Daytona Beach, Florida, sister Deborah Frye Harvan of West Palm Beach, Florida, and sister Georgeann (Greg) Long of Derry; eight nieces and three nephews, Michaelle (Brian) Buskey of Pittsburgh, Lisa Mears of Monroeville, Marsha Ewanits of Latrobe, Tara Ewanits of Ligonier, Mason Long of Baltimore, Maryland, Dillon Long of Derry, Nikol Hoone of Ormond Beach, Florida, Richal Rudnick of Viera, Florida, Joelle Rudnick and husband Tim Zibrat of Palm Bay, Florida, Jessica Frye of West Palm Beach and Joshua (Melanie) Frye of West Palm Beach, and three great-nieces and a great-nephew.
Funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at All Souls Catholic Church in Sanford, Florida, with interment immediately following at All Souls Cemetery.
Those who wish to remember Rose in a special way may make a donation in her memory to your local hospice agency.
