Rose Marie Ann Osif Lishego, 72, of Derry Township passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, surrounded by her daughter and son-in-law after a difficult battle with leukemia.
Born July 15, 1949, in Latrobe, she was the daughter of the late John and Agnes (Stroz) Osif.
Rose Marie was a member of St. Rose Roman Catholic Church, Latrobe (Derry Township). She had been employed by Latrobe Steel Co. Rose Marie was beloved by her family and friends. She was a supportive mother, a deeply devoted and loving grandmother, a beloved family member and true friend. Her kindness brought out the best in those around her, and she will be deeply missed.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael A. Lishego; son, Michael Shawn Lishego, and her in-laws, Michael and Emma Lishego.
Rose Marie is survived by her daughter, Melinda Lishego Burdette and her husband, Jonathan, of Pittsburgh; her two beloved grandchildren, Katri and Michael Burdette; her sister, Karen Osif and her husband, Joseph Damiano, of Dallas, Texas; brother, Gary Osif and his wife, Kathy, of Trauger; a sister-in-law, Donna Vargo and her husband, Andy, of Irwin; a brother-in-law, James Lishego and his wife, Cindy, of Hunker; nephews, Chad Hoyle, Jeremy Lishego, James Lishego and Johnathan Osif; nieces, Heather Boban, Gabrielle Lishego and Becky Ewing, and many dear family members and friends.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. Friday in St. Rose Church with the Rev. William G. Berkey as celebrant.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to “Be the Match” Foundation. Rose Marie benefited from a stem cell donor through this organization in 2018, and your donations will help others like Rose Marie in their battle with leukemia.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.