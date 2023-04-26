Rose M. 'Tootsie' Bisi Wiatrak

Rose M. “Tootsie” Bisi Wiatrak, 86, of Loyalhanna passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg.

Born June 1, 1936, in Loyalhanna, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Lazarchik) Bisi.