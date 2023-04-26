Rose M. “Tootsie” Bisi Wiatrak, 86, of Loyalhanna passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg.
Born June 1, 1936, in Loyalhanna, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Lazarchik) Bisi.
Rose was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and its Rosary Altar Christian Mothers. She was a longtime secretary for the Loyalhanna Community Center. Rose was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, loved cooking and baking, but most of all she treasured her time with her great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter E. Wiatrak, and four brothers, Thomas, William, Gene and George Bisi.
Rose is survived by three daughters, Vicki L. Bush and her husband, Thomas, of Latrobe, Beth A. DeCrease and her husband, Drew, of Latrobe and Julie M. Wiatrak of Jeannette; three grandchildren, Rebecca L. Borello and her husband, Robert, of Pittsburgh, Jillian Stuchlik and her husband, Simon, of Loyalhanna and Anna M. DeCrease (Donald Downs) of Culpeper, Virginia; five great-grandchildren, Alex, Noah, Jack, Elliana, Isabella and baby Borello coming in September; a brother, James G. Bisi of Yucaipa, California; her sister, Mary Lou Heiser and her husband, Richard, of Sarver; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Jane Bisi and Rita Bisi, both of Latrobe, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at St. Anne Home and Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, in St. Rose Church, Route 982, with the Rev. Rogelio Rodriguez as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to church.
Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
