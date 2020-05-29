Rose M. (Siko) Trumbetta, 81, of Crabtree died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
She was born Jan. 4, 1939, in Bradenville, a daughter of the late Michael J. and Anna Kompa Siko.
She was a member of St. Bartholomew Church. Rose loved cooking and taking care of her family. She especially loved the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, John, Edward, Julius, Joseph, Robert and Michael Siko, and two sisters, Clara Jane Siko and Elizabeth Veto.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Thomas R. Trumbetta Sr.; two children, RoseAnn Austeri (David) of Greensburg and Thomas R. Trumbetta Jr. (Eleanor) of Crabtree; five grandchildren, Deanna Newmyer (William), TJ and Michael Trumbetta, Amber Pinskey (Joseph) and Justin Trumbetta (fiancé Kelsey Campbell); three great-granddaughters, Marina Rose and MiaBella Newmyer and Addison Marie Pinskey; sister, Martha Wingard of Latrobe; in-laws, Richard Trumbetta (Marianna) of Boardman, Ohio, Evelyn Zaccagnini (Robert) of Latrobe, Betty Lou Siko of Derry and Donna Siko of Maryland, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Because of the recent health crisis, there will be no public viewing.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bartholomew Church, 2538 Route 119, P.O. Box A, Crabtree, PA 15624.
Rose’s family has entrusted her care to the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.
To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences, please visit www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
