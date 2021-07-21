Rose M. Pillette Marincheck, 91, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at her home.
Born Dec. 20, 1929, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Margaret (Fitzpatrick) Pillette.
Rose was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe, and its Rosary Society. As a devout Catholic, her family and faith meant everything to her. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother whose love was unconditional.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen L. Marincheck, and brother, Francis J. “Frank” Pillette.
Rose is survived by her son, Jeffrey S. Marincheck and his wife, Becky, of Latrobe; two daughters, Stephanie R. Bova and her husband, Anthony “Tony” Jr., of Latrobe and Maggie Bollinger and her husband, Skip, of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Anthony S. Bova and his wife, Holly, Christopher Bova and his wife, Lindsey, Jesse Bollinger and his fiancée, Katie Ray, and Gavyn Marincheck; three great-grandchil-dren, Maci, Dominic and Tony, and several nieces and nephews.
At Rose’s request, there will be no public visitations.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 11 am Thursday in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney as celebrant.
Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at www.stjude.org.
