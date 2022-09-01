Rose M. Pennesi DeCario

Rose M. Pennesi DeCario, 91, of New Derry died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Forbes Hospital surrounded by her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She was born March 7, 1931, in Superior, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Fannie) Pennesi.