Rose M. Pennesi DeCario, 91, of New Derry died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Forbes Hospital surrounded by her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was born March 7, 1931, in Superior, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Fannie) Pennesi.
Rose was a homemaker and a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church. She enjoyed baking, cooking, going to flea markets, scratch-off tickets and most of all taking care of her family.
In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Salvatore J. “Sam” DeCario, in 2008; two brothers, Louis and Eugene “Geno” Pennesi; three sisters, Mary Svetahor, Dolores Scarfi and Joann Slezak, and an infant granddaughter, Jaime Marie Evans.
Rose is survived by two sons, Vincent DeCario and wife Cindy and Dino DeCario and wife Kelly, all of New Derry; four daughters, Denise Taczanowsky and husband Ronald of Bradenville, Donna Evans and husband Kenneth of Latrobe, Janice Dominick and husband Mark of Latrobe and Lynn DeCario of New Derry; 12 grandchildren, Michelle Evans and fiance Josh Walters, Shane Evans and wife Cari, Gina Donovan and husband Vaughn, Vincent DeCario Jr. and wife Kim, Dante DeCario and wife Lindsey, Jill Taczanowsky and fiance Len WyGant, Darrick Dominick and wife Danielle, Kelsey Walker and husband Tyler, Kassidi Dominick, Maria Matusak and husband Tyler, Salvatore “Sal” and Gia DeCario; 14 great-grandchildren, Kameran Giannilli, Pryce, Payton, Preston and Payge Donovan, Rocco, Aviana, Livia and Vincenzo DeCario, Isabella and Easton Walker, Luka Dominick, Soraya WyGant, Matteo Matusak and one due in October; a brother-in-law, Donald Slezak; three sisters-in-law, Mary Moore, Ann Lattanzio and Carol DeCario, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends for Rose’s Life Celebration 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Martin Cemetery, New Derry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.