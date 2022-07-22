Rose M. Moyher, 85, of Derry died Saturday, July 16, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born March 5, 1937, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Homer McCurdy Sr. and Elizabeth Ellwood McCurdy.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rose M. Moyher, 85, of Derry died Saturday, July 16, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born March 5, 1937, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Homer McCurdy Sr. and Elizabeth Ellwood McCurdy.
Rose was a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church of New Derry. She was a very hard worker and lived for her family. Many of her pleasures came from bingo, music and family vacations.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Moyher Sr.; a son, Stephen Moyher Jr.; eight brothers, Homer McCurdy Jr., Lawrence, Clarence “Bud,” Scott, LeRoy, Charles, Robert and an infant, and three sisters, Irene Garris, Isabelle Todd and Sadie Ankney.
Rose is survived by two sons, Gregory A. Moyher (Donna) of Derry and Jeffery Moyher (Denise) of Apollo; two daughters, Denise Finley (Lou Whitesell) and Michele Moyher, all of Derry; seven grand-children, Joshua, Jeremy, Brian, Matthew, Mylee, Hannah and Abby; a great-grandchild, Alahna, and numerous nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great-nephews.
Rose’s family would like to thank both the staff of Loyalhanna Care and Suncrest Hospice for the care given to her.
A memorial gathering will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 25, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Private burial will be made in St. Martin Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented