Rose M. Horansky Schandel, 99, passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Louisiana.
Rose was a daughter of the late Thomas Horansky Sr. and Ann Washinko Horansky. She also was preceded in death by brothers Joseph, John, Andy, Thomas Jr., Frank, Steve, Henry and George Horansky; sisters Mary Heese, Ann Wissinger and Susan Baum; her husband of 52 years, Robert “Bob” Schandel in 1993, and dear friend Albert Spinelli Sr. in 2011.
Rose was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Latrobe, St. John Rosary Altar Christian Mothers, Catholic Daughters of the Americas’ Court St. Xavier 230, Kennametal WWII Ladies Retirees and National Girl Scout Leaders.
Rose was born almost 100 years ago on the Horansky family farm in Youngstown at a time when electricity and running water were not widely available, yet the farm provided everything the family needed. As a child, she had responsibilities on the farm and learned the value of hard work, something she would hold throughout her life as she worked other demanding jobs.
Rose was especially proud to have served her country throughout World War II as a true Rosie the Riveter. After attending night classes and learning to read and draw blueprints, Rose was hired by Kennametal to produce blueprints that would be used in cutting tools.
Rose met her future husband at a dance hall near Youngstown, and they married on Valentine’s Day. Together they would build a house, raise a daughter, and run a successful business, Keystone Fence Co. They traveled extensively in their van and visited 49 states. Years after she became a widow, Rose would travel to Hawaii with her family and be able to say that she had visited all 50 states.
Rose found much happiness in being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She fully participated in the lives of the next three generations, even attending the college graduations of her two grandsons. She met all four of her great-grandchildren, the youngest on Zoom. Rose gave her family her time, her wisdom and her unconditional love, teaching them to live a life of kindness and generosity, as she had. We will love, honor and miss her always.
Rose is survived by her daughter, Janice Mulvihill (Jack); grandsons, Michael Mulvihill (Dionne Nosek) and James Mulvihill (Miranda Lash); great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Harper Rose, Francis and Joseph; close friends Bonita and Mike Sisak, and many loving nieces and nephews.
The family extends its deepest gratitude to Rose’s friend and caregiver, Myrtis Franklin, for her love and care to Rose and to our family. We also thank Passages Hospice of New Orleans and everyone in Rose’s beloved community of Latrobe, where she now comes home to her rest.
Family and friends will be received 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Latrobe, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
