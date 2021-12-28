Rose M. Bizich Showers, 76, of Mount Pleasant passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at her home.
Born June 29, 1945, in New Kensington, she was a daughter of the late Nick and Mary (Bialas) Bizich.
Rose was a member of the Latrobe First Church of God. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Westland Manufacturing Co. with 23 years of service and had been previously employed at Kensington Lamp, Camper Top USA and Walmart.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, George, Edward, Frank and Charles Bizich.
Rose is survived by two daughters, Amy M. Showers of Mount Pleasant and Wendy L. Showers of Derry; a brother, Michael Bizich and his wife, Peggy, of Florida, and three grand-children, Brandi Lee Showers, Sydnee Rose Showers and Lynkin Armstrong Showers.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday in Latrobe First Church of God with the Rev. Mike Bobula officiating.
Interment is private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
