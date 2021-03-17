Rose Joan “Joanne” (Reeping) Gabrys, 88, of Bradenville passed away peacefully on Monday, March 15, 2021.
She was born in Kingston on May 28, 1932, to the late Henry and August (Schott) Reeping.
Rose graduated from Derry Township High School, Class of 1950, and retired from Kennametal Inc. in 1997 after 32 years of employment. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, and of both St. John the Evangelist and Holy Family Rosary Altar Societies. Rose volunteered at the St. Vincent DePaul Society for many years. Rose loved watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. She also loved gardening as well as feeding and watching the birds who came to eat at her birdfeeders.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley K. Gabrys; two infant daughters; an infant son, Anthony Joseph; a son-in-law, Frederick Kundell; three brothers, Henry, Edward and Regis Reeping, and three sisters, Elizabeth Fetsic, Agnes Carrico and Mary Margaret Danovich.
Rose is survived by two daughters, Karen Kundell of Tyaskin, Maryland, and Christine Treece of Bradenville; grandchildren, David Anthony Treece (Jennifer) of Blairsville and Jennifer Poole (Eric) of Delmont, and three great-grandchildren, Logan Poole, Lauren Poole and Matthew Treece
Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. The rosary will be recited 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Rose’s Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday in Holy Family Catholic Church with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines such as wearing a mask and social distancing while visiting the funeral home and while attending Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony Guild, 144 W. 32nd Street, New York, NY 10001 or to Our Lady of Victory Charities, (Father Baker’s Infants Home), 780 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY 14218.
