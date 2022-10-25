Rose Gertrude Vatter Tillmann, 89, passed into her eternal reward Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Mountain View Senior Living near Greensburg.
Rose was born April 6, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Bernhard and Freda (Hardt) Vatter.
At 6 years old, the family moved to her parents’ homeland, Germany, where she grew up. There she met her future husband, Fritz Tillmann. Unable to resist his roguish charms, she married him on Jan. 14, 1956, and together they moved to the United States. They lived in Kings Park, New York, until 1976, then moved to New Derry, where they raised their family and she lived out her years, relishing the views of the Chestnut Ridge and the small-town appeal.
A true jack-of-all-trades, Rose held many positions throughout her working life; among them, executive secretary with Loewy Hydropress, chef at Rolling Rock Club and sales associate with Latrobe Steel Co. But she would tell you that her most rewarding job was being a wife and a mother to her three daughters. She felt like she was born to be a mother, and she showed that through the care and loving she gave to her family.
Rose was a faithful member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church in New Derry and had a special place in her heart for the Virgin Mary and the Holy Family. She was a steadfast member of the Rosary Altar Society. She also volunteered as the secretary/treasurer of the Westmoreland Bird and Nature Club for many years, though she herself would admit that her bird identification skills were limited to the handful of species that visited the backyard bird feeders. No matter, she put her heart and soul into the position regardless. When she retired from her position, it was said they needed two people to fill her shoes.
Rose loved her flower gardens, doing crafts, walking in the rain, the changing of the seasons, playing Scrabble with her friends, and regaling anyone who would listen with stories of her childhood in wartime Germany.
Rose is survived by her husband of 66 years, Fritz; two daughters, Barbara Tillmann and Christine (Robert) Van Gorder; three grandchildren, Eric (Andrea) Van Gorder, Lucas Van Gorder and Elizabeth Van Gorder, and a great-granddaughter, Lorelei Van Gorder.
Preceding her in death were her daughter Susan Elisa and her sisters, Elizabeth Westrich and Ursula Hartmann.
The family will receive friends for Rose’s Life Celebration 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Martin Cemetery, New Derry.
The family will provide a funeral luncheon in St. Martin Social Hall following the interment.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mountain View Senior Living and Excela Health Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Rose’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Online condolences may be made at merlinfuneralhome.com.
