On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Rose Elaine Balest Carbone passed away peacefully at the age of 74 surrounded by the immense love of her family.
She was born in September 1948 in Wilkinsburg to Bruno and Rose (Nagoda) Balest.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 7:14 am
On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Rose Elaine Balest Carbone passed away peacefully at the age of 74 surrounded by the immense love of her family.
She was born in September 1948 in Wilkinsburg to Bruno and Rose (Nagoda) Balest.
Elaine graduated from Franklin Regional High School, where she was the class valedictorian, and completed her education with a doctorate in secondary math education from the University of Pittsburgh.
Elaine had a passion for teaching and retired as a full professor at Clarion University in Clarion, where she brought in over $1 million in grants.
She began her teaching career in the 1970s at Greater Latrobe Junior High School. She continued to teach mathematics at various colleges for many years.
Elaine was active in her community and was named the Indiana (Pennsylvania) Junior Women’s Civic Club Outstanding Citizen of the Year in 1986, primarily due to her charity work.
Elaine loved being outside and could often be found in her garden picking tomatoes and lettuce or tending to her favorite flowers.
She was married to John Carbone, her loving husband of more than 50 years. Together they raised three daughters, Caren (Matt) Hergenroeder, Catherine (Jeff) Emhuff and Maria (Chad) Smith. Jack and Elaine enjoyed watching their six grandchildren, Thomas, Andrew, Joseph, Lia, Sydney and Matthew, grow and thrive; Elaine always found so much happiness in their visits.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bruno, and her mother, Rose.
Elaine is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, her sister Marilyn (Robert) Greece, several cousins, four nieces and a nephew.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 14, in Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home Inc., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, PA 15632.
Parting prayers will be held 9:20 a.m. Saturday, July 15, in the funeral home, followed by a procession to the funeral Mass in St. John Baptist de La Salle Catholic Church, 497 Athena Drive, Delmont, beginning at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park Chapel.
Donations may be made in her name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.
For directions, to send online condolences or to send flowers, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Commented