Rose Catherine (Sinemus) Planinsek, 82, of Ligonier passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier.
She was born Dec. 29, 1937, in West Derry, the seventh of 11 children of the late Herman C and Mary R (Gamble) Sinemus. Rose was a resident of Derry, Latrobe and Ligonier, where she had been a resident of the Alzheimer care unit of Bethlen Home for several years. She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Church in Youngstown.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph Planinsek, in 1993; brothers, Herman A., Lewis T. and Victor F. Sinemus; sisters, Anna Mae Yordy, Mary Edna Neighly, Florence L. and Frances H. Olson, and nieces, Missy Yordy, Vicki Sinemus and Jennifer Olson.
Rose is survived by her brothers, Lon G. Sinemus (Judy) of Derry and Ronald G. Sinemus (Linda) of Latrobe; a sister, Linda S. (Larry) Deal of Torrance and sister-in-law, Kathleen “Cas” Sinemus, along with many, many nieces and nephews.
As a young child, Rose loved playing with baby goats, and got the nickname “Koz” which is baby goat in Russian/Slovak. Rose graduated from Derry Area High School in 1955 and Shadyside Hospital School of Nursing, Pittsburgh, in 1958. While working at Shadyside Hospital after graduation, she was one of the very first nurses to work with the artificial lung for treating polio. Her picture, with the machine, made the front page of the Pittsburgh Press.
Rose worked at Torrance State Hospital for 30 years as a psychiatric nurse, advancing to serving as director of nursing for many years. While at Torrance, she practiced her other work love, teaching and was actively involved in Torrance’s own nursing program. Rosie was very intelligent and always loved learning and teaching. She earned numerous BS degrees in various subjects, along with her master’s degree in nursing administration.
She loved shopping and buying shoes and clothes, education, walking, reading and playing card games, especially contract bridge. Rose was usually on the winning team with her beloved husband, Adolf. Rose loved hosting bridge tournaments, parties and family reunions either in her home or at the Planinsek pavilion on Youngstown Ridge Road. While having no children of her own, she loved all the children of both the Sinemus and Planinsek families equally. She loved small children and always enjoyed playing on the floor with them. Rosie was very much loved and respected by all who knew her. She was such a kind and generous person in every way. One word to describe her is a true lady with class. Rosie seldom said a mean word about anyone, always choosing to see the positive side to address.
The family would like to express gratitude to the supportive staff at Bethlen Home and Hospice.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. William Schaefer officiating.
Interment will be private.
We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association marked for Team Bethlen Home, Attention: Jennifer McCallay, 1100 Liberty Ave, Suite E 201, Pittsburgh.
