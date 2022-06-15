Rose C. Furman Tulenko, 91, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her home.
Born July 7, 1930, in Acosta, she was a daughter of the late George and Anna (Kaminski) Furman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Tulenko; a grandson, Eric Jones; three brothers, John, Frank and Andrew Furman, and four sisters, Anna Furman, Kathryn Bazyk, Mary Tulenko and Helen Bodziak.
Rose is survived by five children, Patricia Jones (Ralph), Anthony Tulenko (Christi), Angela Gault (Robert), Edward Tulenko (Connie) and Stephen Tulenko. “BaBa” leaves behind six grandchildren, Aaron, Kyle, Anna, Bobby, Jenna and Lindsay; sisters-in-law, Anna Zadzora and Marge Dipre, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Rose was a devoted member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, where she volunteered at countless church functions. She served as a Eucharistic minister, helped with Meals on Wheels, and enjoyed working at the St. Vincent de Paul Society store, where she was renowned for her organizational skills. She was well known for chairing the church bake sale, making haluski at the Lenten fish fries, and coordinating and leading the rosary upon the deaths of her rosary sisters. Rose was proud that she was elected president of Somerset High School’s Student Council and was a member of the 1950 Acosta Softball Championship team.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of St. John Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary 2:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a service 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, 306 St. John Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650.
