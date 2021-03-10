Rose A. Showalter, 91, formerly of Derry, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at UPMC-Mercy Hospital Pittsburgh.
She was born Sept. 9, 1929, in Vestaburg, a daughter of the late John Richard and Helen C. Breen Skehan.
Rose was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry, where she had sung in the choir, taught CCD and had started a grief therapy group after the loss of her husband. She was an LPN, had volunteered at Latrobe Hospital, was a literacy instructor, sang in the Latrobe Community Choir and belonged to the Latrobe Art Club. She was known for her hats.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Showalter; five brothers, John R., James P., Robert, Bernard and Phillip Skehan, and one sister, Mary Margaret Bennardo.
She is survived by her loving children, Patrick K. Showalter (Donna) of Derry Township, Christopher S. Showalter (Carol) of Blairsville, William A. Showalter Jr. (Amy) of Latrobe, Susan R. Bridge (Rodney) of Cook Township and Theresa A. Few (Charles) of Lancaster; her brother, Pete Skehan of Apache Junction, Arizona; two sisters, Aniceta Yester and Helen B. Skehan, both of Sharpsburg; grandchildren, Kevin McKenna (Megan), Holly and Lisa Showalter, Sara Passaro (Ron), Christopher P. Showalter, Christina Mayes vanMeer (Pieter), Jennifer Mayes Kloepfer (Jonathan), Jaclyn and Jessica Bridge, and Will and Lily Showalter, and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Church, Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
