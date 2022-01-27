Rosalia C. Osenkowski, 89, of Latrobe passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Aug. 30, 1932, in Snydertown, she was a daughter of the late John M. Vadas Sr. and Anna D. Novak Vadas.
Rosalia was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis D. “Sonny” Osenkowski; a son, Michael Osenkowski; a brother, John M. Vadas Jr., and a sister, Helen Winebrenner.
Rosalia is survived by two sons, James P. Osenkowski and his wife, Michelle, of New Haven, Indiana, and Kenneth Osenkowski of Greensburg; three daughters, Elizabeth A. South and her husband, Raymond, of Latrobe, Dona Marie Redman and her husband, Steve, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, and Mary Stauffer and her husband, Roger, of Unity Township; a brother, James Vadas and his wife, Ann, of Latrobe; two sisters, Rita D’Angelo of Latrobe and Mary Ann Whalin and her husband, Michael, of Latrobe; seven grandchildren, Suzy, Joshua, Jarret, Jamie, David, Desiree and Stevie, and three great-grandchildren, Romolla, Sage and Peyton.
There will be no public visitations.
Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.