Ronnie Lee Peffer, 41, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
He was born Dec. 10, 1980, in Latrobe, a son of Paula Sandacz Walker of Latrobe and the late Wayne E. Peffer.
In addition to his father, Ronnie was preceded in death by his stepfather, William Walker, and his grandmothers Gerry Muir Sandacz and Helen Peffer.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Aidan C. Peffer; his brother, Chris W. Peffer (Wanda); his niece, Sara Peffer; his nephew, Lucas Peffer, and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. Ronnie was well loved by all.
Funeral services and interment will be private.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe is in charge of arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
