Ronna L. Hewitt Krinock, 81, of Clarion, formerly of Bradenville, passed away peacefully Friday, July 28, 2023, at Highland Oaks at Water Run, Clarion.
Born June 13, 1942, in Bolivar, she was a daughter of the late Annabelle M. Love Hewitt.
Updated: August 7, 2023 @ 8:36 am
Ronna was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville. Prior to her retirement, she gave 29 years of service to the Latrobe Pizza Hut, Unity Township, where she formed many friendships. She was a loving and caring mother and “meemee” who was always eager to support each and every activity in which her grandchildren participated. Ronna was a dear friend who will be missed by many.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, John N. Krinock, Oct. 16, 2017, and a son-in-law, Robert L. Haines.
Ronna was a loving mother to her three daughters, Kathy L. Haines of Latrobe, Karla J. Helisek and her husband, Thomas, of Cranberry Township and Jonna L. Matson and her husband, Bart, of Clarion. She was a proud and loving “meemee” to her six grandchildren, Kortney (Jacob), Justin, Kyle (Mikalyn, fiancee), Grace, Sarah (Matthew, fiance), and Ian, and her great-granddaughter, Ainsley. Ronna is also survived by her sister, Bonnie Kelly of Virginia Beach, Virginia; brother, John W. Hewitt and his wife, Cecelia, of Torrance; goddaughter, Nicole Smith, and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Ronna’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to the wonderful staff at Highland Oaks at Water Run and AseraCare Hospice, especially Cass, Tammi and her hospice nurse, Amy, all of whom with which she formed a special bond.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The Divine Liturgy will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville.
Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church Cemetery, Bradenville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Highland Oaks at Water Run, 300 Water Run Road, Clarion, PA 16214, or to St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 112 St. Mary’s Way, Bradenville, PA 15620.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
