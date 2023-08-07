Ronna L. Hewitt Krinock

Ronna L. Hewitt Krinock, 81, of Clarion, formerly of Bradenville, passed away peacefully Friday, July 28, 2023, at Highland Oaks at Water Run, Clarion.

Born June 13, 1942, in Bolivar, she was a daughter of the late Annabelle M. Love Hewitt.