Ronald W. “Crash” Finley, 77, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born Nov. 6, 1944, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Harry D. and Margaret Jean (Stiffler) Finley.
Ron was a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, Youngstown. He was a skilled carpenter, who, prior to his retirement, was employed at Latrobe Lumber, Angles Inc. and Appalachian Millwork, LLC.
Ron was a longtime and active member of Latrobe Lions Club, where he had been the tail twister for many years. He was a life member of LOOM Lodge 95, Latrobe, and bowled with their league. He was a member of FO Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, Latrobe, where he enjoyed playing shuffleboard. He also played shuffleboard for the former Southside Shuffleboard League. Ron attended the Latrobe Center for Active Adults, where he enjoyed shooting pool. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Harris.
Ron is survived by a daughter, Vicki J. Spillar and her husband, Michael, of Latrobe; his brother, Harry R. Finley and his wife, Carol, of Alexandria, Virginia; two granddaughters, Danyelle Kintz and her husband, Jeffrey, and Kimberly Spillar and her fiancé, Alex Watson; his great-granddaughter, Desirey, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Loyalhanna Care Center and Westmoreland Hospital for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The Latrobe Lions Club will hold a necrology service 6 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
Services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Latrobe Lions Club, P.O. Box 521, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
