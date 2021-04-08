Ronald S. “Murph” Murphy, 64, of Latrobe died Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, peacefully in his sleep.
He was born Feb. 28, 1957, to the late Mary (Repko) Murphy and Arthur Donald Murphy Sr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bernard “Butch” Murphy.
Ronald is survived by his brothers, Arthur Jr., Doug and Vincent Murphy; his six children, Ronald (Holly) Murphy Jr., Thomas Murphy, Timothy Murphy, Robert Ulatsky, Rhonda (Butch) Barkely and Steven Murphy; eight grandchildren, Kiersten (Mark) Hilderhoff, Nathan Keibler, Alexander Murphy, Katie Keibler, Nathan Barkley, Collin Barkley, Thomas Barkley and Ella Barkley; two great-grandchildren, Archer and Eziekel Hilderhoff, and several nieces and nephews.
Please join us to celebrate Ronald’s life as we lay him to rest 1 p.m. Thursday, April 8, in St. Mary’s Cemetery, 1271 Donohue Road, Latrobe (Unity Township).
Committal prayers will be led by the Rev. Eric J. Dinga, followed by a white dove release.
All arrangements are entrusted to Ashley D.X. Nye Cremation Care & Funeral Home Inc., 408 Depot St., Youngwood.
