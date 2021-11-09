Ronald “Ron” Kent Jenkins, 70, of Dublin, Ohio, was sent home to the Lord on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. He passed away from pancreatic cancer peacefully in his home, surrounded by his wife, Dottie, the love of his life, and his precious and beloved children, Blair and Collin.
He was born Oct. 30, 1951, in Ligonier to George and Virginia Jenkins. Ron grew up with a great appreciation and enjoyment of the outdoors, eventually sharing his beloved mountains with his children. He attended The Pennsylvania State University and graduated in 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in animal industry. Ron later attended Drexel University and obtained a master’s degree in food science. He had a long and fruitful career as a meat scientist up until his retirement in 2018.
Above all else, family was the primary focus for Ron during his 70 years. He greatly enjoyed traveling the country by car with his wife and children for various vacations and experiences, capturing memories forever through his love of photography. He was involved in both his children’s sports leagues and helped coach numerous teams. Ron had a passion for gardening and often shared his bounty with friends and neighbors. A lifelong “Yinzer,” Ron enjoyed following his Pittsburgh Penguins, Pirates and Steelers, as well as the Penn State Nittany Lions, passing down his love of these teams to his family.
Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Dottie; his children, Blair (Jordan) Adams and Collin Jenkins; his brother, Dr. Daniel (Cyndy) Jenkins; several nephews and nieces, as well as his faithful dog, Mylo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Virginia.
His family would like to deeply thank Dr. Peter Kourlas and the various nurses and staff of Columbus Oncology and Hematology for their excellent and devoted care during his diagnosis and treatment, and the staff of OhioHealth Hospice for their attentive care during his final days at home.
Friends and family will be received for a viewing 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, in Snyder-Green Funeral Home, 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations in Ron’s memory to the Loyalhanna Watershed Association in Ligonier, PA 15658, or the Rocky Mountain Conservancy, 48 Alpine Circle, Estes Park, CO 80517.
