Ronald “Rob” Robertson, 74, of Ligonier passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
Rob was the beloved husband of Cheryl Paulson Robertson; loving father of Nicki (Keith) Raynor and Jessica (David) Kimmick; cherished grandfather of Ethan Barney and Cecilia Kimmick, and brother of Mary Johnson of Frederick, Maryland. He also is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rob loved life and made sure people were having a great time, always! He was the ultimate host. He showed his affection for family and friends through his culinary artistry. He enjoyed cooking and made sure those around him were indulging in delicious homemade dishes. His focus was always on making sure everyone around him was well cared for, were having fun and felt loved.
A devoted family man, important moments in his life included the births of his daughters and grandchildren. He loved his dogs and enjoyed taking them for walks and spoiling them with ear scratches and treats. His many four-legged friends over the years included Pax, Surprise, Misty, Trooper, Sparky, Greta and Buddy.
Rob served his country honorably in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran.
Memorial donations can be made in Rob’s name to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements entrusted to Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc.
