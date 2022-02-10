Ronald P. Schmucker, 81, of Unity Township died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at his home.
He was born June 16, 1940, in Latrobe, a son of the late Paul F. and Fay C. (Campbell) Schmucker.
Ron was one of the original owners of Donegal Construction, Unity Township. He was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney. Ron drove race cars for many years and along with his father were original owners of Schmucker’s Speedway. He attended many NASCAR races, Super Bowls, professional boxing matches and PGA golf events. He loved taking care of his farm, enjoyed the casino and loved watching sports on TV. Ron especially loved having his children and grandchildren around. There was always a right way, wrong way and Ron’s way!
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Lance J. Schmucker, and sister-in-law, Bonnye Noonan.
He is survived by his wife, Judy G. Lemmon Schmucker; three children, Natalie Noel and husband Bernie of Latrobe, Juliann Schmucker of Fort Worth, Texas, and Rodney Schmucker and wife Jenny of Savannah, Georgia; six grandchildren, Shelby, Brandon and Ashley Noel, Avary and Ethan Schmucker and Sydney Ornelas Schmucker; two sisters, Sandra V. Sinan and husband Milos of Home, Indiana County, and Marjorie F. Weyandt and husband Daniel of Latrobe; four sisters-in-law, Saundra Helmlinger of Venice, FloridaL, Bette Olson of Jeannette, Jacquelynn Naeger and husband Regis of Ligonier and Paula Dee Eperesi and husband Edward of Greensburg, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Friday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant. Please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Cecilia Church, P.O. Box 80, Whitney, PA 15693.
