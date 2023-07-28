Ronald M. Shaulis Sr., 89, of Ligonier died Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Ronald M. Shaulis Sr., 89, of Ligonier died Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
He was born Dec. 22, 1933, in Somerset, a son of the late Edward M. and Mary (Brant) Shaulis.
Ron was a U.S. Army veteran and had worked at Valley School and Idlewild Park.
He loved nature and feeding the deer and squirrels.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Fred and George Shaulis, and three sisters, Phyliss Shaulis, Edna Kimmick and Delores Somuk.
Ron is survived by his son, Ronald M. Shaulis Jr. (Brenda) of Sebastian, Florida; two daughters, Robin Lee Hutchison (Steve) of Vero Beach, Florida, and Amy Lynn Urch (Martin) of Ligonier; a brother, Edward H. Shaulis of Ligonier; a sister, Peggy Caves (Kenneth) of Latrobe, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 31, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where the Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard will present a service at 7 p.m.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Green Mountain Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
