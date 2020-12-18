Ronald M. Geary, 85 of Bradenville passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Nov. 3, 1935, in Bradenville, he was the son of the late Michael N. Geary and Anna M. (Vadas) Geary.
Ron was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed for the Toyad Corporation and Pace Industries. He was a member of the American Slovak Society, Bradenville, the Cooperstown Veterans and Sportsmen Association and the Derry Ukes.
Ron was a left-handed pitcher who played for St. Anthony’s Club, and even tried out with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved sharing those times with his two sons who meant the world to him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ronald J. Geary; a sister, Janet Calabrese; a brother-in-law, Andrew Spillar, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Elizabeth (Nipar) Boerio.
Ron is survived by his wife of 62 years, Giovanna A. (Boerio) Geary; one son, Jon Scot Geary, and his partner, Rose, of Mechesneytown; one sister, Constance Spillar of Montea, Virginia, and four grandchildren, Katelyn Elizabeth Geary, Ronald Nicholas Geary, Brett Wells and Shelby Hope Geary; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations. A funeral liturgy will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
