Ronald L. Murphy, 75, of Indiana passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 21, 1945, in New Alexandria, a son of the late Torrance J. and Wilma (Quick) Murphy.
Ron enjoyed hunting and fishing and time with his grandson, Donovan.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Mildred Stough, Mary Jane Gamble, William Murphy, Margaret Correll, James Murphy and Donald Murphy, and a nephew, Randy Filmore.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Zulisky) Murphy; two sons, Ronald Murphy Jr. of Latrobe and David Murphy (Amber) of Beaver Falls; two sisters, Jean Newell of Loyalhanna and Lois Waldron (Tony) of Latrobe; a brother, the Rev. Bobby Murphy (Becky) of Florida; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of McCabe Funeral Home, Derry. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
