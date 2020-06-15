Ronald Joseph Harris, 75, of Derry passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
The son of Wilson E. Harris and Helen L. (Stuchel) Harris, he was born April 27, 1945, in Latrobe.
Ron lived his entire life in the Blairsville area and worked as a coal miner, retiring in 1990.
He enjoyed antique cars, motorcycles, demolition derbies and being with his friends.
Surviving are three children, Curtis Harris (Gretta) of Clarksburg, Todd Harris of Derry and Candice Hitt (Scott) of Texas; seven grandchildren; two brothers, Elder Harris (Sue) of Latrobe and Samuel Harris (Elaine) of Blairsville, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 7 p.m. Monday in the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
Entombment will be in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfh-monuments.com
Commented