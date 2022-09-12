Ronald J. King, 77, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born April 14, 1945, in Latrobe, a son of the late Paul E. and Maude (Harr) King.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 12, 2022 @ 7:41 am
Ronald J. King, 77, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born April 14, 1945, in Latrobe, a son of the late Paul E. and Maude (Harr) King.
Prior to retirement, Ronald was an estimator for State Farm Insurance. He was a life member of Christ United Church of Christ in Latrobe. As a 32nd-degree Mason, he was a member and past master of LaMonte Lodge 568 F&AM in Derry and the Coudersport Consistory.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph King, in 2014.
Ronald is survived by his wife of more than 53 years, Catherine Ernest King; two daughters, Rhonda Winters and Jill Marne (Keith); five grandchildren, Kayla Diesen, Coden Winters, Ashley Marne, Emily Marne and Santino Marne; his sister, Susan Boyd (James), and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bobbie Hineline presiding.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.