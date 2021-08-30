Ronald J. “Cotton” Smith, 79, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at his home.
Born April 23, 1942, in Latrobe, he was the son of the late Joseph J. and Grace I. (McBeth) Smith.
Ron was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Carbidie in Irwin and had previously been employed at the former Latrobe Die Casting Co.
From 1984 to 1992, Ron served two terms with the Latrobe Borough Council as a First Ward councilman. He was a member of the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515, St. Joseph Social Club, B.P.O. Elks Lodge 907, F.O. Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, the White House Club and the First Ward Firemen’s Club. Ron was an avid golfer but most of all enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s sporting events and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Sean Thompson.
Ron is survived by his wife, Madalyn M. Firlik Smith of Latrobe; son, Bryan J. Smith of Pittsburgh; daughter, Shelley A. Smith Thompson of Murrysville; six grandchildren, Amanda Smith, Evan Thompson, Nicholas Smith, Lauren Thompson, Garrett Thompson and Alex Smith, and four sisters, Barbara Kokoska and her husband, Donald, of Greensburg, Donna Smith of Crabtree, Rebecca Johnson of Greensburg and Karen Murphy and her husband, Mike, of Derry.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 7:30 p.m. Monday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Military service will be conducted 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard.
A funeral service will be held 7:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. David Clement officiating.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
