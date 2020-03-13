Ronald J. “Butch” Knaus Sr., 77, of Marguerite died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Sept. 10, 1942, in Latrobe, a son of the late Joseph A. and Olive A. (Bernat) Knaus.
Prior to retirement, he worked with the Unity Township Road Department and was a former Democratic committee person, a lifelong member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite, and past president of its Holy Name Society.
Butch was also a lifetime member of Marguerite Volunteer Fire Department, the Western Pennsylvania and Westmoreland County firemen’s associations, Derry Rod & Gun Club, United Slovak Club, Lloydsville Sportsmen’s Club, and retired member of the UAW. He enjoyed the Pittsburgh Pirates, “Family Feud” and NASCAR but most importantly was being a very proud Pap and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Mertz.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Jones Knaus; three children, Kathy A. Shondelmyer and husband Robert of Belle Vernon, Kimberly S. Yokopenic and Ronald J. Knaus Jr. and wife Kirsten, all of Marguerite; five grand-children, Emily and Maria Yokopenic, and Zachary, Anna and Daniel Knaus; three step-grand-children, Jessica, Megan and Kerri Shondelmyer; siblings Joan Heartgens and husband Bernie, Audrey Tomasello, Becky Kemerer and husband Tom, Joseph Knaus and wife Edna, Gladys Monroe, Edward Knaus and wife Cindy and Celeste Koch and husband David, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity.
Prayers will begin 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Marguerite VFD will conduct a service 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
