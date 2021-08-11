Ronald H. Wetmore, 72, of Unity Township passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born July 18, 1949, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Henry B. and Evelyn (Discovich) Wetmore.
Ronald was a 1967 graduate of Derry Area Senior High School and attended the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and West Penn Hospital School of Nursing.
For 50 years, he was employed as a respiratory therapist throughout western Pennsylvania, including Jeannette and Latrobe hospitals, and a short time in Hawaii. An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he also enjoyed photography, movies and gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John B. Wetmore.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 41 years, Karen A. Hriczik Wetmore, and two daughters, Kelsey A. Wetmore and Hayley K. Wetmore, all of Unity Township; two sisters, Alice M. Brasili and her husband, Barry, and Carol A. Wetmore, all of Latrobe; a brother, Richard M. Wetmore of Latrobe, and several in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Gregory Madeya officiating.
Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
