Ronald G. Matson, 77, of Ligonier died peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Life’s Promise.
He was born March 19, 1944, in Bolivar, a son of the late Richard J. Matson Sr. and Marjorie Alice Graham Matson.
Ron had been a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ligonier and was a 1961 graduate of Ligonier High School. He had worked on the family farm until 1977, and after leaving the farm he worked at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Greensburg. Family, hunting, riding quads and motorcycles were the things most special to him.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his loving wife, Beverly Sonafelt Matson, on Jan. 10, 2022, and his brother Richard J. Matson Jr.
Ron is survived by his son, D. Scott Matson (Stephanie Horner); his daughter, Bridget L. Matson (Shawn Marinchak); his sister, Linda Jane Guyer (the late Dave); his brother Eric Matson (Sandy); sister-in-law BJ Matson; brother-in-law Carl Sonafelt; five grandchildren; two great- grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
As per his wishes, all services are to be private at this time.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
